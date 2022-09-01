BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced an arrest has been made after a vehicle struck a pedestrian on Centre Street early Thursday morning.

Maximo Manzette, 54, is slated to be arraigned on a murder charge after the DA’s office said he allegedly drove the vehicle that killed a pedestrian outside of Jackson Square station.

In a press release, the office said Manzette “was aware of the victim’s presence” when the pedestrian was hit around 4:40 a.m. near Centre Street’s intersection with Columbus Avenue.

The 54-year-old will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on Friday.

Details on the victim are not being released at this time, per the DA’s office.

