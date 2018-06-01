BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection to a double stabbing near Faneuil Hall early Friday morning.

Zay Leffel, 23, was taken into custody near the scene of the alleged stabbing on State Street, police said.

Two victims were found suffering from stab wounds around 3:30 a.m. One of the victims appeared to have serious injuries, Boston EMS said. Paramedics transported them to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Leffel will be arraigned at Boston Municipal Court.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

