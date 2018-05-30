Arrest made following fatal stabbing at Hyde Park barbershop

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person has been arrested following a fatal stabbing at a barbershop in Hyde Park early Tuesday evening.

Officers responding to La Familia Barbershop on Hyde Park Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. found a man in his 40s suffering from stab wounds, police said. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross, of the Boston Police Department, said that the stabbing did not appear to be random.

“We know there was some sort of altercation between the two individuals, resulting in that individual being stabbed,” Gross said.

A woman who told 7News that she knows the victim said his wife recently arrived in Boston from Haiti, adding that the couple has a newborn together.

“She is really frightened right now, so we are trying to help her,” the woman, who asked that her face not be shown on camera, told 7News.

The identity of the person arrested in connection to the stabbing has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

