Arrest made in 2011 Lawrence double murder

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in a pair of 2011 murders in Lawrence was arrested Wednesday in Pennsylvania, officials said.

Waldos Rojas, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals serving a warrant following a lengthy investigation, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Rojas is charged with fatally shooting Daniel Diaz and Elizabeth Hernandez on Oct. 17, 2011, on Bailey Street. Rojas allegedly set a fire outside the home, which drew the victims outside, where they were shot.

“I am grateful to all of the law enforcement officers for not giving up on finding the person responsible for this brazen crime,” Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said. “The family and friends of Mr. Diaz and Ms. Hernandez hopefully can find some peace knowing that the man responsible for their murder will be finally brought to justice.”

Rojas was arrested without incident. He will be returned to Massachusetts to face charges.

