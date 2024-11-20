ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Attleboro on Saturday has been taken into custody.

Jacob Lacourse, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault and battery with a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing and is expected back in court on November 25.

Officers responded to a reported shooting on Oakland Avenue in Attleboro around 2:30 p.m. Saturday where they found a 58-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, Lacourse was identified as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Authorities located him after an “intensive investigation”.

An additional individual was also taken into custody.

“Over the course of the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 30-year-old Alexandra Elliott of Attleboro for the charges of accessory after the fact and intimidation of a witness,” Attleboro police said in a statement. “She was arrested on scene along with Lacourse at the Dean St. residence.”

Elliott is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

