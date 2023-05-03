CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Federal investigators have arrested a man who they say was involved in a bomb threat and extortion plot against Harvard University.

According to an FBI affidavit, William Giordani is seen placing an explosive device in the Science Center Plaza on April 13, the same day Harvard police received a threatening call stating, “There are three bombs planted around the Harvard campus.”

The caller said the bombs would be detonated if demands were not met. They then added, “You should begin preparing a large bitcoin transaction as soon as possible.”

Harvard Police evacuated the area and detonated the device. A picture shows a tool bag containing wires, fireworks, and a digital lock.

Giordani told authorities he answered a Craigslist ad asking for someone to deliver a package to a Harvard student.

The FBI tracked Giordani to a Home Depot in Dorchester that day. Surveillance video and receipts show him buying a similar bag and wires under the name of the person who posted the Craigslist ad.

No one was hurt in the incident.

