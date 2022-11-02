BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The suspect in Wednesday’s homicide in Brockton has been identified as 56 year-old Joao Correia, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Cruz said Correia is in custody and in critical condition at a hospital. The DA referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE

The suspect in today’s stabbing homicide in Brockton is in custody in critical condition at a hospital. He is identified as 56 year-old Joao Correia. The investigation is ongoing. — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) November 3, 2022

—

Originally posted at 2:57 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2

State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death at a home in Brockton Wednesday.

Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.”

Family sharing with us these photos of 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves who investigators say was murdered in her Brockton driveway this afternoon. Police believe this was a targeted attack but at this point have made no arrests. @7news pic.twitter.com/baXkNTqTjX — victoria price (@victoriapricetv) November 2, 2022

A nephew of Goncalves told 7NEWS the victim had just driven home with her two-year-old granddaughter in the car before she was attacked. He said the child is safe, but that his family is now desperate for answers.

“She was a very hard-working, independent, strong-minded woman – always looking out for her kids,” said Pedro Rosario. “(She was) very loved and as you can see, there’s people here, neighbors, not only family, but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well, supporting us. So she was a very well-rounded woman. And of course, a lot of us, I am still so shocked to see exactly what happened.”

Authorities said they do not believe the attack was a random act of violence. In a news conference, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim J. Cruz said there have been no arrests yet in the case, though no threat was posed to the public as the investigation continues.

“I’ll tell you that there was a relationship between the two, so that’s what we’re working on right now,” Cruz said.

A description of the suspect have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)