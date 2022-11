WEST TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection to the robbery of a Rockland Trust Bank on Martha’s Vineyard, officials announced Saturday.

Cape & Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore confirmed the arrest around 4 p.m.

Miltimore said the investigation is active and ongoing.

