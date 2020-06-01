Arrest made in connection with attempted firebombing of NH middle school

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - One person has been arrested in connection with the attempted firebombing of Portsmouth Middle School, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is facing charges including attempted arson, according to Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Merner.

Merner is expected to announce additional details during a press conference outside the Portsmouth Police Department at 11:45 a.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

