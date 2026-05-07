BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in the Boston bank robberies that happened last Tuesday.

Steven Harris, 35, was arrested in connection with the robberies that took place in Roxbury and Roslindale.

Investigators tracked Harris down through the getaway car used and phone records. Harris is charged with robbery by force and intimidation, as well as aiding and abetting.

The FBI alleges that Harris and another unidentified person robbed a Santander Bank in Roxbury and a TD Bank in Roslindale. Both robberies took place less than two hours ago.

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