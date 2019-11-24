Arrest made in connection with deadly 2018 Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a murder charge after he was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Mattapan in 2018, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Savannah Avenue on Dec. 10, 2018 around 10 p.m. Gregory Phillips, 25, of Boston, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, officers assigned to the fugitive apprehension unit arrested Marcus Ambrosio, 24, on an outstanding warrant for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to Phillips’ death.

Ambrosio will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

