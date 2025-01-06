BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man shot and killed in Charlestown, and police Monday morning confirmed they’d made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot on Saturday.

The deadly shooting of 46-year-old Joseph Donahue, found dead outside the 7/11 convenience store on Main Street, rocked the tight knit communtiy.

“Honestly I haven’t slept yet because I can’t stop thinking about that moment and how scared he must have been,” said Shannon Lundin, a friend of the victim.

Lundin said she grew up with Donahue and that he was like a brother to her.

“He went through his struggles but he always kept trying and he always kept getting back up and if you were someone he cared about deeply he always made sure that you knew that and he would do anything for you,” she said.

The call originally came in for a person hit by a car, but when officers arrived just after 10:30 p.m., they realized Donahue had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.

