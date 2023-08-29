NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 50-year-old man from Rhode Island has been taken into custody following a fatal hit-and-run crash in North Attleboro that left one man dead and another in critical condition, according to officials.

Massachusetts State Police announced the arrest of Joseph Pompei Jr. of Cranston, RI, Tuesday morning. Authorities said Pompei allegedly fled the scene of a fatal crash on I-95 Monday afternoon after he struck an SUV while heading southbound, causing it to veer off the road.

The SUV then went through the highway’s median and struck a sedan belonging to Randall Ricketts, 58, of Foxborough, who was on I-95 North.

Ricketts later died of his injuries while the SUV driver, described by state police as a 61-year-old man from Rhode Island, suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

Authorities say Pompei has been charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash, causing fatal injuries, and other related offenses.

