METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest was made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 62-year-old woman in Methuen Sunday night, according to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

Police said the crash happened near 471 Lowell Street around 8:30 p.m.

An officer saw Pamela O’Neil lying face-down on the side of the road and she was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Methuen police said investigators obtained video surveillance from the area showing a motorcycle speeding down the road and hitting the victim.

“The motorcycle operator then slowed down and stopped before continuing down the road,” police said.

As investigators returned to the scene Monday, Kelsie O’Neil described her mother as a loving and caring woman.

Kelsie said her mother was running errands for her mother, who suffers from dementia, when she was hit.

“She was the best mom in the whole world and she gave me and my sister the best life she could possibly give, and she would’ve stopped for somebody in the middle of the road,” Kelsie said. “She would’ve stopped instantly. She would’ve never kept going.”

The Essex District Attorney did not give any additional details Monday night about the arrest.

