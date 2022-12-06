SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly stabbing at a laundromat in Somerville Monday night.

Police responded to the Spin Cycle Laundromat on Broadway and Main Streets around 7: 30 p.m. Sources told 7NEWS the victim had been stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive despite undergoing surgery.

Officers said the attack was not random.

The suspect is expected in court Tuesday and is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

