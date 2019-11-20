Arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing in Brookline park

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a stabbing in Brookline that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man early Tuesday morning, investigators announced Wednesday.

Singh Ouen, 21, is facing a murder charge in the death of Nicolas “Cole” Kern, of Brookline, according to the Brookline Police Department. He was nabbed Wednesday morning in Malden.

Ouen and Kern both knew each other, police said.

Kern was pronounced dead after receiving “extensive treatment” at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Tuesday following an overnight stabbing in Amory Park, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Officers responding to the scene just after 1:30 a.m. found Kern in serious condition suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

