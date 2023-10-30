BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing in Mattapan earlier this month, Boston police announced.

The stabbing happened on Oct. 19 and left a 78-year-old man dead, according to police. Police said 29-year-old Marc Scutt was subsequently taken into custody murder warrant on Sunday near the corner of Tremont Street and Winter Street.

Boston police said officers first responded around 11 a.m. Oct. 19 to a site on Rugby Road after receiving a radio call for a person stabbed. Once on scene, police said, officers found the victim suffering from life-threatening wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking with reporters at the time of this stabbing, the victim’s next door neighbor said he was shocked by the crime. The neighbor continued, describing the victim as generous and a man of faith who regularly attended church.

Scutt is expected to be arraigned in on Monday.

