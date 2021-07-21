EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been in connection with a shots fired incident in Everett over the weekend, police announced Wednesday.
Bryan Jean Louise is facing charges in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Shute Street, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.
Louise allegedly fired at a car around 9:30 a.m. and neighborhood residents say a stray bullet struck a home in the area.
There were no reported injuries in connection with the shooting.
It’s not clear when Louise will be called to court.
An investigation remains ongoing.
