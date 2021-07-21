EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest has been in connection with a shots fired incident in Everett over the weekend, police announced Wednesday.

Bryan Jean Louise is facing charges in a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Shute Street, according to Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie.

Louise allegedly fired at a car around 9:30 a.m. and neighborhood residents say a stray bullet struck a home in the area.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the shooting.

It’s not clear when Louise will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Last night members of @everettpolicema & @MassStatePolice assigned to the @DAMarianRyan Office executed arrest & search warrants at 5 Edith St. Bryan Jean Louise was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred this past Sunday on Shute St. Great team effort by all.🙏 — Chief Steve Mazzie (@ChiefMazzie) July 21, 2021

