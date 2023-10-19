FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a teenager has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting in Fall River that left an 18-year-old dead.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Antwyne Robinson, 17, of Fall River was arrested Thursday morning and would be charged with murder for the death of Jovanni Perez.

The arrest was announced days after police found Perez suffering from a gunshot wound on Locust Street just after noon on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Perez was later pronounced dead after he was rushed to Charlton Memorial Hospital.

According to the DA’s office, Robinson was scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court sometime on Thursday afternoon.

