BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a double shooting in Roxbury that left one victim dead and another injured, according to officials.

The Boston Police Department announced the arrest of Stephen Freeman, 33, who was taken into custody on Thursday.

Authorities said Freeman, a Boston resident, was arrested on charges related to a shooting that occurred on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the area of 958 Tremont Street.

Police had been responding to a ShotSpotter activation near the address at the time when officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds outside of a bar.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one victim died while the other was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Boston police later identified the victim killed as 37-year-old Terrell Banks of Boston.

Following an investigation involving the police department’s Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, police honed in on Freeman, with a warrant issued on charges that included:

Murder

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Authorities said Freeman was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the area of Shawmut Avenue and Hammond Street. and was to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)