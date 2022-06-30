Worcester Police are have made an arrest after a 17-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, officials told 7NEWS.

According to Worcester Police, the suspect in custody is a juvenile.

The teen was shot outside Lafayette Place in Worcester, police finding his body laying facedown on the sidewalk.

Tony Wronski, a resident at Lafayette Place, was in the midst of dinner when gunshots rang out.

“I heard three loud pops. Three loud bangs. I look out the window said see a young man lying on the ground facedown,” said Wronski. “You hear about it on the news but to see it right in front of your house is unreal.”

