NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man from Nashua, New Hampshire, is facing a number of charges following a hit-and-run crash that injured three people last month.

The Nashua Police Department announced Thursday that Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Conduct After Accident, a Class B felony.

In a press release from the department, officials said Delgado now faces two additional counts of the same charge, two weeks after a Toyota Rav4 struck several pedestrians on Main Street back on Nov. 23.

Responding to the incident around 11:40 p.m., police found the vehicle had left the scene after apparently hitting three people on a crosswalk, leaving at least one of the victims seriously injured.

Nashua police detectives later identified the alleged driver as Delgado and applied for an arrest warrant.

The department noted that Delgado has been released on $1,000 bail and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Jan. 12, 2023. It added that a Class B felony is punishable by up to seven years in State Prison.

Officials are also still requesting anyone with information on the incident contact the department’s Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.

