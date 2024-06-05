REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Everett Police arrested an individual in connection with an apparent shooting outside a Stop and Shop supermarket in Revere Tuesday.

“At approx. 1030 pm tonight @everettpolicema assisted Revere PD on Clarence St in our city in the apprehension of a suspect from an earlier incident in the City of Revere where shots were fired,” Everett Police Chief Steve Mazzie wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The subject was taken into custody without incident.”

Sources confirmed to 7News the subject of Mazzie’s post was the earlier incident at Stop and Shop.

The alleged shooting was caught on camera by a parked car nearby. On the video, the driver of an SUV steps out of his car and shoves a man in a white shirt. Then witnesses say he shot him.

The victim backs away before the driver and another person get into the SUV before it backs away.

Witnesses say they heard the shot and called police. Officers responded to the scene and shut down the supermarket while they investigated.

Stephanie Cunha, a spokesperson for Stop and Shop, called the apparent shooting an unfortunate incident and said the people involved are cooperating with police.

“The safety of our associates and customers is a top priority for us, and we are thankful for local law enforcement and first responders for their swift response,” Cunha said.

