Arrest made in connection with Roslindale middle school stabbing

BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with a stabbing Thursday at a Roslindale middle school, according to Boston police.

Officers responding to Washington Irving Middle School, located at 105 Cummins Highway, about 9:20 a.m. found a 13-year-old male student suffering from minor injuries after being stabbed following an altercation with a fellow student, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police said a search of the immediate area enabled officers to locate and apprehend the other juvenile involved in the altercation.

Once located, officers arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and charged him with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), according to police.

A Boston Public Schools spokesman said crisis counselors are being made available to students.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)