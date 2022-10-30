MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say they have made an arrest following the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Attorney General’s office announced the arrest of Tyrese Harris, 22, who is now facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Dzemal Cardakovic.

In a press release, the AG’s office said multiple people witnessed Cardakovic being shot and killed in the area of South Willow and Kaye streets in Manchester Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday, they announced Harris was arrested in connection with the shooting and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for:

“(1) knowingly causing the death of Dzemal Cardakovic, age 45, by shooting him with a firearm; and alternatively, for (2) recklessly causing the death of Cardakovic under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, to wit, Harris shot Cardakovic with a firearm.”

Booking photo of Tyrese Harris, 22, provided by Manchester Police

Harris is likely to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court, though a date has not yet been scheduled, according to the press release.

Witnesses who spoke to 7NEWS on Saturday described the shooting as being related to a road rage incident.

“I thought it was an accident,” said witness Ryan Connors, who had ran from his car to administer aid.

Connors said as soon as he realized the incident was more serious, he left his car with a combat medical kit from his trunk and ran over to help Cardakovic. He found the victim lying in the middle of the road in front of the Auto-Fare Hyundai.

“He was barely moving, I don’t think he was breathing,” Connors said. “But I knelt down, and there was nothing anyone could do.”

“Police told him that it was a road rage incident,” another witness said. “It was taped up almost immediately.”

