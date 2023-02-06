BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man already in custody for allegedly distributing fentanyl will soon face murder and weapons charges for the shooting death of a teenager in Mattapan, according to officials.

At a news conference on Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said that Csean Skerritt will be charged in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence.

Lawrence had been walking near the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan on Jan. 29 when he was killed, according to Boston police, setting off an investigation that involved local and federal authorities.

Hayden said the investigation led police to Skerritt, who was taken into custody on Sunday, Feb. 5, for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Wednesday, Feb. 1, just days after Lawrence’s death.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)