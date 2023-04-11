A Haverhill man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence early Tuesday morning, police announced.

Police said officers responded to a report of a fight at the Blue Lounge & Grill on the corner of Canal and Amesbury Streets just after 1 a.m. As police were responding, officials said dispatchers also received several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the same location.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who sustained non-life threatening injuries for apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The man was treated on scene by first responders and later taken to Lawrence General Hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

In an update, Lawrence police said a 32-year-old Haverhill man was later arrested without incident.

The man now faces multiple charges including armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.