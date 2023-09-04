BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting inside a nightclub in Mattapan that left two people hospitalized, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 477 River St. around 12:46 a.m. Monday found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside Macumba night club, according to Boston police. A second victim self-applied to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Boston Police Department, while authorities were responding, a witness approached an officer and described a suspect that ran from the area with a firearm.

Police then went on to approach a group of individuals who immediately attempted to flee the scene, leading to a foot pursuit with one of the suspects dropping a handgun in the process.

Officers were able to arrest at least one of the fleeing suspects, recovering another handgun from their waistband.

The individual, Regan Feliz, 29, of Jamaica Plain, has since been charged with several firearms-related charges. He is expected to later be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)