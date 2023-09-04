BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is facing criminal charges in connection with a shooting outside a night club in Mattapan that left two people hospitalized, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 477 River St. around 12:46 a.m. Monday found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside Macumba night club, according to Boston police. A second victim self-applied to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested and a firearm recovered.

No additional information was immediately available.

