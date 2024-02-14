BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the South End earlier this month, officials said.

Officers arrested Jerome Brown, 43, Tuesday around 7 p.m. in connection with a stabbing in the area of 1917 Washington St. on Feb. 1, according to Boston police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

