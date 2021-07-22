STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested in connection with a crash in Stoughton last month that left a couple riding on a motorcycle dead.

Ralph Frontino, 61, is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Stoughton District Court on charges including two counts of negligent motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violation, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 138 just after 8:30 p.m. on June 28 discovered that a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound collided with a Toyota Corolla that had been traveling southbound, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said.

The couple on the motorcycle, identified as Al Pedro, 50, and Aldina Pedro, 51, were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

