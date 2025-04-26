HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A person has been arrested in connection with a suspected arson incident in Haverhill early Friday morning.

Officers and firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire on Cedar Street around 3 a.m. found a blaze that spread to a nearby building and left several residents displaced, according to Haverhill police.

After an investigation determined the fire was deliberately set, a suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Their name has not been released.

In a statement, Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone said, “This arrest is the result of excellent investigative work and coordination between our officers and partner agencies. We take crimes like arson very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community.”

