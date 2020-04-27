BOSTON (WHDH) - An arrest has been made in connection with the theft Sunday of a nurse’s car in Boston, police said.

Molly MacKay said she woke up Sunday morning to find her Mazda CX-5 had been stolen from her Dorchester driveway. The car contained widely-unavailable personal protective equipment that MacKay, a nurse practitioner, uses while treating coronavirus patients during her long shift at a local field hospital.

“At a time when we should all be coming together, and just to think people are still doing things like this to each other,” said Molly MacKay. “It’s disheartening and you really feel violated.”

She added, “I keep my PPE in there because after work I do not want to bring any of that stuff home. I have my N95, that we are reusing at the end of the day … it’s my lifeline to my job.”

Boston police announced Monday that an arrest has been made in connection with theft.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)