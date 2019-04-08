Arrest made in connection with triple shooting that claimed life of elderly Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 37-year-old man was arrested Monday on charges in connection with a triple shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of an elderly woman on Saturday.

Anthony Davis, of Mattapan, is facing charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm fourth offense, and armed career criminal level 1 in the homicide investigation of 74-year-old Eleanor Maloney, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Mattapan St. just before 5 p.m. found Maloney suffering from life-threatening injuries and two other victims with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Maloney, a longtime worker at Boston Medical Center, was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross said Maloney was an innocent bystander.

“Our neighborhoods are better than this,” Gross said. “This is a time when we bond together and show people that this should not be tolerated.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said that there was “no excuse” for such violence in the city.

Davis is currently undergoing treatment at a Boston hospital. He is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

An investigation is ongoing.

