PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found in Pittsfield State Forest in December.

Jamel Nicholson, 33, was held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday on charges of murder, kidnapping, and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a statement from the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. He pleaded not guilty.

Nicholson was charged in connection with the death of Reymon Delacruz-Batista, 32, who was found by hunters in a parking area of the state forest at about 5 a.m. on Dec. 4. He had been shot multiple times.

His attorney did not comment following the arraignment.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the killing, but said it was not a random attack. Harrington told The Berkshire Eagle that state police have obtained arrest warrants for three other suspects on the same charges and the investigation into Delacruz-Batista’s death is ongoing.

