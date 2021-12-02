(WHDH) — An arrest has been made in the “deliberate” killing of a 14-year-old boy who was found dead last month, just one day after he was reported missing, authorities announced Thursday.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found on Central Boulevard near an Interstate 95 overpass in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on the morning of Nov. 16, according to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

An investigation revealed that Rogers’ death was not the result of a traffic-related collision and deemed a homicide, police announced days after Rogers’ body was found.

“We now know that Ryan Rogers’ death was not an accident, but a deliberate act,” police said in a news release. “There is someone in this community that has information that can assist us in identifying the person or people responsible, and bring answers to his family.”

Investigators say Rogers left his family’s home to go on a bike ride on the evening of Nov. 15 and he never returned.

Police have not yet named the suspect but additional information is expected to be released during a morning press conference at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department.

An $8,000 reward had been offered for information in the case.

Press Conference to be held today at 10a at the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department located at 10500 N. Military Trail, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410. #RyanRogers pic.twitter.com/ZyvwgTjd57 — Palm Beach Gardens Police (@PBGPD) December 2, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)