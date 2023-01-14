BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the adult male victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.

On Sunday, police announced a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and he would be arraigned in Dorchester District Court this week. His name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

