Arrest made in fatal daylight stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested in connection with a daylight stabbing that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Boston man on Tuesday, police said.

Jeremy Correa, 31, taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged in the murder of Edward Sanchez.

“I commend the Homicide Unit detectives for their quick action; their diligence in the first hours after the incident allowed them to make this arrest of a very dangerous suspect,” William Evans said.

Officers found Sanchez around 12 p.m. on Southampton Street suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Correa was slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

No additional details were available.

