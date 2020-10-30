BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Dorchester back in June, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department Fugitive Unit arrested Cristian Rivera, 21, in the area of 66 Errol Road in Brockton around 2:45 p.m. on a warrant issued by Dorchester District Court for charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, according to Boston police.

On June 23 around 2 a.m., officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 26 Thane St. in Dorchester found Malik Gabbidon, of Jamaica Plain, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional information has been released.

