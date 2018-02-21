ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with striking and killing an 85-year-old woman with his vehicle and then driving away from the scene.

The Berkshire district attorney’s office says 61-year-old David Sookey Jr. was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and obstructing a police investigation in the death last Friday of Theresa Marby in Adams.

Sookey is free on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Friends tell The Berkshire Eagle that Marby was the longtime president of the auxiliary at the Adams VFW post and worked at a local McDonald’s restaurant for 30 years.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)