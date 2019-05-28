Arrest made in January shooting in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged in a January shooting that led to the victim’s death months later faces a murder charge.

Claude Holland was held without bail during a court appearance Tuesday pending a bail hearing scheduled for June 11. He didn’t enter a plea.

The 26-year-old Holland, of Woonsocket, faces first-degree murder and other charges in the death of Christopher Archambault.

Police say Holland shot the 40-year-old Archambault in Woonsocket on Jan. 13. Archambault survived but was paralyzed from the waist down.

He died May 16, and an autopsy determined he died of complications from the shooting.

Holland was arrested Saturday in North Smithfield.

Although they have not disclosed a motive, police say the men knew each other and Archambault was targeted.

Holland was referred to the public defender’s office.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)