LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arrested following a stabbing in that city on Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Liberty Street just before 8 p.m. following report of a stabbing.

“Officers located a 37-year-old male victim suffering from serious stab wounds,” Lynn Police said in a statement. “Officers immediately provided life saving care, including the application of tourniquets. The victim was transported via Medflight to Massachusetts General Hospital and he is expected to survive.”

Following an investigation, Alejandro Esteban, 54, was arrested and charged with armed assault to murder.

