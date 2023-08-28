MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – A 12-year-old boy needed hours of surgery and remains in serious condition after a hit-and-run crash in Marlborough over the weekend, according to the victim’s family.

Dominic Matos was running an errand Sunday morning when authorities say he was struck along Route 20 by a driver who then fled the scene.

By Monday, the Marlborough Police Department said a person connected to the crash had been taken into custody and that a vehicle was seized by authorities.

As an investigation into the hit-and-run crash continues, a family member of the victim told 7NEWS that Matos is currently recovering from numerous, serious injuries, including brain bleeding, a blood clot and cranial pressure.

The 12 year old’s aunt said he has so far spent four hours in surgery as he continues to recover at UMass Memorial Medical Center.

“Dominic, being the older brother, was just going across the street to get a gallon of milk,” said Victoria Quinan. “He was struck and the vehicle never stopped – left him for dead. It’s unbelievable and it’s sickening to the stomach, to even think that someone could do this to a 12-year-old child.”

Additional details on the individual arrested or how they were located have not yet been released.

