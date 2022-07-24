HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An arrest has been in the case of a suspicious death near Manchester, New Hampshire, less than 24 hours after it was first reported Sunday morning.

State authorities said Dillon Sleeper, 26, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder after a man was found unresponsive in Hooksett.

The victim, 45-year-old Jason Wirtz, was found by police in the area of 66 Main Street just after midnight and later pronounced dead at a local hospital on Sunday. His death, caused by a single stab wound to the neck, was determined to be the result of a homicide, according to a press release from the state attorney general’s office.

Sleeper is a former resident of Franklin, New Hampshire, and is expected to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday.

Investigators are still looking for information on the timeline of events leading up to Wirtz’s death. They ask that anyone who may have seen an individual(s) walking in the area of Main Street in Hooksett between Webster Highway and College Park Drive late Saturday night call the New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit tip line at (603) 628-8477 or New Hampshire State Police Dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)