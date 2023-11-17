SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Methuen man was arrested in Texas on Thursday in connection with the robbery of a Salem, New Hampshire Loan Max earlier this year.

Nelson Perez, 58, was arrested in Katy, Texas and is being held pending his arraignment and extradition to New Hampshire, officials announced Friday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Loan Max at 522 South Broadway learned two employees had been tied up and the suspect had fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. After executing multiple search warrants, Perez was identified as the suspect, according to Salem New Hampshire police.

This case remains under investigation and police say additional charges against Perez are likely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salem Police Det. Joshua Dempsey at the Salem Police Department (603) 893-1911.

