CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have made an arrest in connection with a series of burglaries on the campus of Harvard University.

A police officer patrolling the campus around 1 a.m. Thursday observed a man acting in a suspicious manner near several undergraduate residences, approached the individual, and determined that he was connected to previous burglaries in Harvard Yard, according to the Harvard University Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, recently stole laptops, Air Pods, a backpack, and a wallet from rooms at Mower Hall and Wigglesworth Hall while students were sleeping.

The suspect also broke into Canaday Hall, according to police.

He is facing charges in connection with two of four burglaries that were reported between Feb. 19 and March 2.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)