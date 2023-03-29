LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Wendy’s in Lynn last month, police announced.

The incident happened on Feb. 7 at the Wendy’s location on Boston Street, where police said a 16-year-old was shot while working at the drive-thru.

Police last month said someone pulled up to the drive-thru window, exchanged words, fired a weapon and sped away.

Just over seven weeks after the shooting, police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following a chase in Marlborough.

Police said the teen is facing charges including armed assault with intent to murder and intimidation of a witness.

