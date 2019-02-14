Arrest made in Somerville hit-and-run that claimed life of beloved school administrator

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Somerville that claimed the life of a longtime Watertown Public Schools administrator last week.

Edward Clark, 55, is facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, which caused the death of Allison Donovan, 40, of Somerville, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon announced Thursday at a joint press conference.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run in the area of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road about 7:15 p.m. on Friday found Donovan and another woman injured in the street, according to police. Donovan was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The second woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Donovan was a school teacher and administrator in Watertown, according to a statement issued by Watertown Public Schools.

“Ms. Donovan was a longtime educator and administrator in the Watertown Public Schools who was loved by students and staff,” the statement read.

A preliminary investigation suggests Clark was operating a 2003 black Ford F-150 and traveling east on Powder House Boulevard when he struck both women in a crosswalk before fleeing the scene, officials said.

Investigators worked with community partners to obtain several surveillance videos, which showed a full-size, black pick-up truck with a cover over the bed leaving the area in the moments after the crash.

On Thursday, a Tufts University police officer is said to have spotted a truck with front-end damage that appeared to look similar to the suspect vehicle on University Avenue.

Investigators later tracked down Clark, the registered owner of the truck, and took him into custody.

Clark is slated to be arraigned Friday in Somerville District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

BREAKING: 55-yo Edward Clark of Norwood has been arrested for the fatal hit and run that happened Ed in Somerville last Friday night — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) February 14, 2019

Awaiting media availability for latest on Somerville hit and run that killed a 40-yo teacher. 2 new pics of truck involved released pic.twitter.com/llwwpElyGG — Brandon Gunnoe (@Brandon_Gunnoe) February 14, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)