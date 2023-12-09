BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police say a suspect is in custody in connection with a stabbing overnight in the South End.

Crime scene tape was stretched across a section of the sidewalk on Columbus Avenue, where police say one person suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

