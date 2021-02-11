Arrest warrant granted for suspect in Falmouth hotel murder

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An arrest warrant has been granted for a Falmouth man in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old woman at a Cape Cod hotel earlier this week, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Cleber O. Mariano Jr. is facing charges of murder, assault and battery on a family/household member, strangulation, and assault with intent to murder in connection with the death of Danielle Taylor in Falmouth on Monday, according to Cpe & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Mariano, who has been released from the hospital, is being held in a Rhode Island Jail.

Since he has indicated a refusal to waive extradition, O’Keefe’s office is seeking a Governors Warrant to force his return to Massachusetts to stand trial.

